June 11, 2018

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Surprising Voices Now Claim Globalization Was a Mistake. “Some supporters are admitting they knew it was a con all along.”

Speaking from his hotel suite by Lake Zurich, billionaire patron of liberal causes George Soros lamented the fate of the globalized world. “Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” he said:

His favored presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost to President Donald Trump, whose “America First” platform runs counter to the globalism Soros embraces. Trump, he said, “is willing to destroy the world.” The European Union, which Soros once hoped would be so successful that he could end his charitable work in the region, is contending with the impending loss of Britain and a rise of anti-immigrant sentiment. And Soros himself has emerged as a political target in elections from Hungary to California, where his donations have been used as a cudgel against the causes he supports.

Though Soros defiantly vowed to double down on his efforts despite setbacks, Reihan Salam of The Atlantic is willing to consider the alternative: maybe globalization itself, or at least the way it was implemented, was a big mistake. Salam argues it facilitated Beijing’s entry into corporate networks which now constitute “Chimerica,” the meld of multinational corporations with “China-centric supply chains” that, like Frankenstein’s monster, Washington can no longer rid themselves of.