June 11, 2018

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Twitter CEO Caves To Liberal Backlash, Says He Was Wrong To Eat Chick-Fil-A.

Which seems odd, considering the good work they’ve done during crises. “Chick fil A employees in Orlando showed up for work on Sunday, departing from the normal hours the fast food chain keeps in order to prepare food for first responders and people donating blood to victims of the shooting at gay nightclub Pulse,” USA Today reported. In December, the chain’s restaurant in the Atlanta airport opened Sunday due to the “massive power outage at the airport, [when] restaurant employees came to the rescue for thousands of stranded — and hungry — travelers,” a local TV affiliate reported.

One of the leftists attacking Jack Dorsey was Democratic operative with a byline Soledad O’Brien. “Don’t look now, but Soledad O’Brien has a Chick-fil-A problem of her own,” Twitchy notes.