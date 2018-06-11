UNEXPECTEDLY: Yet another study finds that women’s choices lead to lower pay. Generous parental leave options lead women to spend more time at home, which in turn takes them out of the workforce for an extended period of time, causing the gender wage gap to expand.

“Lengthy parental leave unintentionally pushes [sic] women to lose momentum in developing human capital and workplace seniority and to put more energy into domestic life.” In other words, with broader choice, women choose to spend more time with kids. https://t.co/1fLNojFAZV — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) June 11, 2018

How many more times do we need to prove that the gender wage gap cannot conclusively be linked to discrimination?