June 11, 2018

UNEXPECTEDLY: Yet another study finds that women’s choices lead to lower pay. Generous parental leave options lead women to spend more time at home, which in turn takes them out of the workforce for an extended period of time, causing the gender wage gap to expand.

How many more times do we need to prove that the gender wage gap cannot conclusively be linked to discrimination?

Posted by Ashe Schow at 10:55 am