June 11, 2018

GIANT INTERNET COMPANY SWEARS OFF CENSORSHIP, TAKES HITS FROM MEDIA: In a thoughtful blog post, the dominant Steam gaming marketplace announces that it is getting out of the censorship business, saying, “If you’re a player, we shouldn’t be choosing for you what content you can or can’t buy.” Great news for freedom lovers, but some game journalists and developers don’t like it. A Kotaku writer called the decision “irresponsible” and quotes, among others, a “developer of queer sex games” whose problems with getting racy games on Steam will now be over, but who opposes the decision because it means the platform is “picking bad moral norms.” This, despite the fact that it was the imposition of others’ moral norms that caused his problems in the first place.