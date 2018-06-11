June 11, 2018

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Is President Trump looking to win over African American voters?

Speaking at a rally near Lansing, Trump said, “Look how much African American communities have suffered under Democratic control. To those I say the following: What do you have to lose by trying something new, like Trump? What do you have to lose?”

He didn’t lose Michigan. He carried that state and others with the help of voters who broke with their history of reliably voting for Democrats.

Democratic politicians who contemptuously refer to Trump by an assortment of synonyms for “idiot” may be surprised when they find out that his plan to win the vote of every single African American is still an active project.

Trump’s skillfully executed plan is visible in front of everybody, if you just tune in and watch him.

On May 30, Trump met with reality TV star Kim Kardashian at the White House. She wanted to make the case for commuting the prison sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who had served over 20 years of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

Trump’s a busy man and he could have spoken with Kardashian on the phone, or even on Twitter, but instead he held an Oval Office meeting with the popular celebrity. Why?

So you would see it.