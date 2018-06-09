June 9, 2018

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING: “Why Gender-Swapped ‘Ocean’s 8’ Has Avoided the ‘Ghostbusters’ Trolls,” asks the Hollywood Reporter, smugly dismissing half of the industry’s potential domestic audience as being insufficiently woke “trolls.”

Perhaps because unlike Lady Ghostbusters, which seen as an oncoming train wreck long before it hit the screens, Ocean’s 8 is getting surprisingly good early reviews.

Update: Sonny Bunch, who also gave Ocean’s 8 a positive review (“the best date movie of the summer”) at the Washington Free Beacon tweets in response to the Hollywood Reporter’s headline, “Because a) the movie was good, 2) the director didn’t go out of his way to antagonize fans, and d) the new Ocean’s movie felt like an Ocean’s movie while 2016 Ghostbusters felt nothing like either of the Ghostbusters films that came before it.”