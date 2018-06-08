June 8, 2018

TRUMP: YES, I’LL PROBABLY BACK ELIZABETH WARREN’S BILL TO FORCE THE FEDS TO FOLLOW STATE MARIJUANA LAWS.

Democrats are surely going to press this issue in the next few years when they retake power and doing something on legalization now will weaken Democratic efforts to use marijuana as a rallying-point issue this fall for younger voters. Plus, I think it tickles Trump to see himself getting good press for measures like pardons and marijuana liberalization that Obama, the great progressive hope, was too timid to pursue. Only Nixon can go to China, only Trump can pardon Nat Turner while smoking a bowl.