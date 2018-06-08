June 8, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARY: Feminists Now Want to Rename Female Body Parts… Because They Were Named by Men.

And, honestly, isn’t the fact that all these guys have been basically forgotten (Kaminsky herself didn’t even know it was Fallopius and not Fallopian!) kind of feminist in and of itself? Female bodies have literally subsumed these dead, white anatomists so that, now, we don’t remember that they were people at all — they’re just lady parts. We turned some dead white guys into female sex organs — isn’t that a feminist dream come true! Come on, people!

Yes, but how can you be a proper leftist these days without considering yourself a victim?