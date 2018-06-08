June 8, 2018
TAKING THE ‘BEAUTY’ OUT OF BEAUTY PAGEANTS:
What stereotype is Miss America competing against now?
According to the Miss America Organization, the new mission statement is: “To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women.”
“We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues,” Carlson says.
In other words, they want to prove that women — attractive or, presumably, otherwise — can be smart, confident activists and leaders. Did we not know this already?
Why not just call it the Woke Olympics and be done with it? It might make a great radio show.
As Robert Conquest’s third law of politics states, “The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.”
Plus a shocking admission from Jonah Goldberg: “Before I go on, let me confess my shameful secret: I like looking at really beautiful women, including when they wear bikinis. It feels so good to finally say that out loud for all to hear.”
In 2018, that’s the very definition of épater la bourgeoisie.