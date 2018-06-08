June 8, 2018

TAKING THE ‘BEAUTY’ OUT OF BEAUTY PAGEANTS:

What stereotype is Miss America competing against now?

According to the Miss America Organization, the new mission statement is: “To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women.”

“We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues,” Carlson says.

In other words, they want to prove that women — attractive or, presumably, otherwise — can be smart, confident activists and leaders. Did we not know this already?

Why not just call it the Woke Olympics and be done with it? It might make a great radio show.