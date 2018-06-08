June 8, 2018

AFTER KATE SPADE’S DEATH, THINK OF THE SURVIVORS:

If someone is contemplating suicide, they should know the utter devastation that will be left in their wake. While those who have died may have thought the world a better place without them, we survivors are living witness to the fact that it is not, that our worlds will not ever be whole without them in it.

In the wake of CNN’s announcement that Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, read the whole thing.

Related: Playwright Christopher Shinn tweets, “Crucial after the suicides of Kate Spade & Anthony Bourdain to talk about, beyond individual psyche/biology, the superficial culture we’ve created in which one’s only value is their current, temporary desirability & in which one feels unforgivable for not living up to one’s image”

More: Ben Shapiro asks today, “What Can We Do To Stop Suicide?”