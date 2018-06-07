June 7, 2018

MEDIA’S TREATMENT OF IVANKA AND BILL CLINTON SHOW LIMITS OF #METOO:

I’ve been thinking for days about what alternate facts Clinton might be talking about here. He was the President of the United States, engaged in an extramarital affair with a young woman he had power and influence over, he destroyed her life, and he has never apologized. Just because we are more attuned to men abusing their power in order to gain sexual gratification from women does not mean NBC’s Craig Melvin is trafficking in alternative facts.

On Stephen Colbert’s show later in the week, the ex-President was thrown a few softball questions in an attempt to clean up his mess on the Today Show.

In the wake of the #MeToo moment, we’ve seen some really despicable men taken down; Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein will likely never be able to victimize another woman. But with Clinton, we’re also seeing how far mainstream feminists are willing to go to right past wrongs and injustices. On Colbert’s show, Clinton was given a ladder to climb out of the hole he dug for himself on the Today Show.