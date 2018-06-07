June 7, 2018

BLUE STATE BLUES: Californians May Have to Choose Between Showers and Laundry with New 55-Gallon Water Limit. “They’re now paying the price for decades of Democrat inaction on the problem.”

Urban water suppliers will monitor water usage by California residents, with the law stipulating that they “shall use satellite imagery, site visits, or other best available technology to develop an accurate estimate of landscaped areas.” Note the use of the word “shall,” which means they must do it.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the average American uses 80-100 gallons of water per day.