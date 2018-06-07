June 7, 2018
BLUE STATE BLUES: Californians May Have to Choose Between Showers and Laundry with New 55-Gallon Water Limit. “They’re now paying the price for decades of Democrat inaction on the problem.”
Urban water suppliers will monitor water usage by California residents, with the law stipulating that they “shall use satellite imagery, site visits, or other best available technology to develop an accurate estimate of landscaped areas.” Note the use of the word “shall,” which means they must do it.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the average American uses 80-100 gallons of water per day.
Plus, water rationing for thee but not for me:
Wealthy California residents, however, got a special dispensation from the legislature. There are to be special provisions for swimming pools, spas, “and other water features” that use a lot of water.
Exit question: How many clean, nuclear-powered desalination plants could California have built for the money they’ve wasted on high-speed rail?