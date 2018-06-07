June 7, 2018

PINHEADS WITH PITCHFORKS: YOU’RE A VENGEFUL COWARD IF YOU WANT ROSEANNE BARR OR SAMANTHA BEE FIRED — My latest column at The Daily Caller looks at the bipartisan disease of censorship and mob mentality.

“Fire him!” scream the keyboard warriors. “Boycott her sponsors and threaten them!” demand the social justice warriors on both sides of the aisle. What’s missing here is a sense of proportion, a rational relationship between the speaker, their comments, and their role in society. And it’s happening on all sides of the political and social spectrum.

** Nod to Pat Buchanan on the headline.