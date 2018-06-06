June 6, 2018
GET WOKE, GO BROKE: SJW Disney’s Soylo* Could Lose $50 Million, or Even $80 Million.
The film is projected to stall out at $400 million total global ticket sales, making it the weakest performer of any Soy Wars movie.
Also, it was very expensive — firing the original directors Lord and Miller after they had already shot 70-85% of the film, and then bringing in Ron Howard to re-shoot the same material all over again, might have ballooned the movie’s costs to $250 – 300 million, and that doesn’t even include prints and marketing, which generally equals the cost of the actual film. So the total cost would be $500 to $600 million, using that rule.
Given the huge cost of this film, though, prints and marketing probably cost less.
Still — something north of $400 million, surely.
I really hope that a Hollywood journalist is writing up the full train wreck that happened to Solo and its predecessor, increasingly “woke” Kathleen Kennedy-era Star Wars movies. In the hands of the right author, there’s a book worthy of Julie Salamon’s The Devil’s Candy, which brilliantly explored how the perfect storm of hubris, PC, bad screenwriting and bad casting destroyed the movie version of Tom Wolfe’s The Bonfire of the Vanities.