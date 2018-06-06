June 6, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: SJW Disney’s Soylo* Could Lose $50 Million, or Even $80 Million.

The film is projected to stall out at $400 million total global ticket sales, making it the weakest performer of any Soy Wars movie.

Also, it was very expensive — firing the original directors Lord and Miller after they had already shot 70-85% of the film, and then bringing in Ron Howard to re-shoot the same material all over again, might have ballooned the movie’s costs to $250 – 300 million, and that doesn’t even include prints and marketing, which generally equals the cost of the actual film. So the total cost would be $500 to $600 million, using that rule.

Given the huge cost of this film, though, prints and marketing probably cost less.

Still — something north of $400 million, surely.