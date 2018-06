DEMOCRATS’ DELAY STRATEGY GETS MCCONNELL BLOWBACK: Senate Republicans kill the August recess. “The move would let senators confirm more of President Trump’s nominees and pass more of the GOP agenda through Congress. However, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, indicated the plan would be to spend most of the time confirming nominees.” It also means that Dems defending their seats in swing states won’t be able to spend as much time back home campaigning.