June 5, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Happy Meal.

A quick test. Can you guess the occupation of the person quoted below?

OK, officially, I now hate white people. I am a white people [sic], for God’s sake, but can we keep them — us — out of my neighborhood?

Yes, once again, via Facebook, an educator speaks. Specifically, Rutgers University history professor James Livingston, following a visit to the Harlem Shake burger restaurant, which was, in his words, “overrun with little Caucasian assholes who know their parents will approve of anything they do.” In this case, the children of unsightly and problematic pallor were sliding on the floor and singing loudly. Activities that no brown-skinned child has ever indulged in, and which, naturally, the professor felt obliged to racialize: