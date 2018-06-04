June 4, 2018

HMMM: Morning Joe Panel: This ‘Is the End of Bill Clinton’s Life As a Public Figure.’

NBC reporter Craig Melvin asked Clinton if he ever apologized to Lewinsky, which led Clinton to become defensive and talk about how he paid a steep cost for his actions. Clinton and Lewinsky, then a White House intern 27 years his junior, had a series of sexual encounters between 1995 and 1997, culminating in a political scandal that rocked the administration.

“And so what you saw there, I think is the end of Bill Clinton’s life as a public figure in this country,” MSNBC political commentator Steve Schmidt said. “Because of that interview I don’t think he’s campaigning anywhere ever again unless he can clean it up and fix it pretty quickly.”

Anchor Joe Scarborough said if Clinton wants to be on the campaign trail in 2018, he will need to take responsibility for his actions.

“If he wants to go out and campaign in 2018 which he should, do you own up to the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life has been ruined. That you still have Juanita Broaddrick suffering what she went through,” Scarborough said.