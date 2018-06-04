June 4, 2018

YEAH, BUT THERE WAS PLENTY OF GRAFT AND IT WAS ONLY TAXPAYER MONEY THAT WAS WASTED. New York Spent $15 Million to Build a Film Hub. It Just Sold for $1.

The flop of the Central New York Film Hub, built by frequent and generous donors to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who are facing federal corruption charges, had been presaged almost since its announcement in 2014, when the governor wondered aloud the miracle of the concept.

“Who would have ever figured: Hollywood comes to Onondaga, right?” Mr. Cuomo said. “You would have never guessed. But it has.”

It actually never did.