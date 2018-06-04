June 4, 2018

HMM: Israel freezes Armenian ‘genocide’ bill due to fears it could aid Erdogan.

The bill, tabled in the wake of a diplomatic falling out between Ankara and Tel Aviv over Israel’s killing of protesters in Gaza, was presented by politicians in the governing coalition and opposition.

On Sunday, it was due to be put to a preliminary vote by a ministerial committee.

However, with Turkish voters going to the polls on 24 June in presidential and parliamentary elections, fears have surfaced that the bill could be politicised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his favour.

“The Foreign Ministry advised Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] to postpone the discussion on recognising the Armenian genocide until after the elections in Turkey, since such a discussion is liable to aid Erdogan in the elections,” ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a statement.

“The prime minister accepted the Foreign Ministry’s recommendation,” Nahshon added.