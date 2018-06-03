June 3, 2018

VERIZON’S HUFFINGTON POST DOXXES WOMAN FOR BEING RETWEETED BY TRUMP:

Okay, let’s talk about decency. Forget namecalling. How about a Verizon owned media group targeting a Twitter user, exposing her full name and location to the terrorists whom she has condemned online because the media group’s reporter doesn’t like the Twitter user.

And, because Trump once retweeted her.

We’re talking about Amy Mek, a prolific Twitter user, who is the subject of a bizarre piece by the Huffington Post’s Luke O’Brien titled, “Trump’s Loudest Anti-Muslim Twitter Troll Is A Shady Vegan Married To An (Ousted) WWE Exec.”

Sub, “@AmyMek anonymously spread hate online for years. She can’t hide anymore.”

So yes, that’s doxxing. And it’s being conducted by a Verizon company. Verizon bought AOL. And AOL bought Arianna Huffington’s cage of trolls and crazies. So the reputational risk is on them.

Luke repeatedly uses the word, “cruel” in his attack on a Twitter user. A more accurate description of “cruelty” would be targeting a Twitter user, making assorted claims about her personal life, getting her husband fired from his job, because he doesn’t like her views.