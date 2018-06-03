June 3, 2018

REMEMBER, ONLY TRAINED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS CAN BE TRUSTED TO CARRY FIREARMS: FBI agent accidentally shoots bar patron when gun falls out of holster while dancing. “Video obtained by Denver ABC affiliate KMGH shows the agent attempted a back handspring, while surrounded by dozens of onlookers rooting him on, when the gun fell out of his back waistband. He quickly picked the gun up and tucked it back into his waistband, but the gun went off when he retrieved it. After the incident, the agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters before being released to his supervisor with the FBI.”

The gun went off as he was picking it up; keep your booger-hooks off the bang switch. And don’t do handsprings while carrying; few holsters are designed for that. Also don’t carry when you’re drinking, as this video strongly suggests was the case. And finally, I’ll bet he won’t get the kind of punishment that a civilian with a carry permit would get for the same sort of misconduct.

