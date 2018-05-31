«
»

May 31, 2018

ELIMINATIONIST RHETORIC: Liberal PAC Urges Donors To ‘Take Out’ Republican Congressman Who Survived Being Shot Last Year.

CNN analyst Chris Cillizza deletes tweet showing Trump in crosshairs.

Related: How a Bernie Bro Nearly Committed the Biggest Political Killing In American History.

Plus, earlier:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:38 am
