May 31, 2018
ELIMINATIONIST RHETORIC: Liberal PAC Urges Donors To ‘Take Out’ Republican Congressman Who Survived Being Shot Last Year.
CNN analyst Chris Cillizza deletes tweet showing Trump in crosshairs.
Plus, earlier:
- “Democrats should fight dirty, play dirty, beg, borrow, steal, do whatever it takes. ‘When they go low, we go high’ doesn’t work. Playing nice got us to this point with President Trump,” the New York Times tweets.
- NBC’S Rachel Maddow Show Sparked FBI Investigation Into Death Threats Against Mcconnell, Pruitt.
- Rand Paul: Recovery after attack ‘was a living hell.’
- Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai canceled his appearance at CES because of death threats.
- Terry McAuliffe says he’d punch Trump: ‘You’d have to pick him up off the floor.’