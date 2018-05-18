May 18, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, OPEN SEXISM EDITION: STEM prof offers to boost female students’ grades. “The University of Akron says it will not allow a STEM professor to conduct an ‘experiment’ by artificially boosting the final grades of female students by a ‘level or two.’ Professor Liping Liu described the grade inflation policy as part of a ‘national movement to encourage female students to go to information sciences,’ asserting that his female students might not pass without the boost.”