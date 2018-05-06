May 6, 2018

MATT WELCH: Jordan Peterson Is Not the Second Coming. So why has a generation of wayward young men welcomed him as their messiah? I like Matt, but I don’t think this piece gets it. I’m not sure a happily married father of girls can write the piece that needs to be written on this topic (and yes, that rules me out too).

But a (female) friend on Facebook comments: “I find it curious that so many Peterson detractors focus solely on a single sector of his fan base — those aimless young men who have been on the receiving end of the hard leftist hate-and-blame game and found themselves creeping towards the Alt-Right — as though that is supposed to be an argument. I wonder why it is that Peterson’s detractors minimize or never mention at all his many liberal fans, his centrist fans, or his female libertarian fans…? Does that complicate the narrative too much…?”