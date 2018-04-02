April 2, 2018

OMG NOT CLEAR BACKPACKS! ‘KIDS’ DEMANDING MORE GOV SUDDENLY NOT SO HAPPY WITH MORE GOV.

As “RBPundit” tweeted today, “Marjorie Stoneman-Douglas students should not have their right to an opaque backpack (let’s call them ‘Assault-style backpacks’) infringed because of one crazed individual.” But then, a century ago, during the heyday of early “Progressive” Woodrow Wilson, Mencken warned that those who seek more government often discover “good and hard” what that leads to. Or as an ad for the Libertarian Party during the heyday of Occupy Wall Street illustrated:

