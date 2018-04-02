April 2, 2018

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN: A gun ban is not ‘feasible right now.’

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said on Sunday that he does not support an assault weapons ban and does not believe a gun ban can pass Congress right now.

Asked by “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos whether he would support an assault weapons ban like his colleague Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Jones said it’s not feasible and they should instead focus on policy goals that can be accomplished.

“We’ve got to get done what I think can be done right now. Let’s reach across and within our own party to do those things that we can do, and that to me is where I want to focus,” Jones said. “I really don’t believe that a gun ban is feasible right now.”