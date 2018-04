ANALYSIS TRUE: Yes, They Are Coming for Your Guns.

QED: DNC vice chair calls for repeal of the Second Amendment in tweet.

As Charles C. Cooke wrote in 2015, “here’s the million-dollar question: What the hell are they waiting for? Go on, chaps. Bloody well do it. Seriously, try it. Start the process.”

In the meantime, “Every D candidate should be asked about this,” Glenn tweets today.