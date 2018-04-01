April 1, 2018

SUZANNE VENKER: Feminists are to blame for the plight of boys and men.

The relentless feminist narrative Americans are exposed to every day, and have been for decades, is that women live in a “patriarchy” designed to hold them down and back. That egregious analysis of men is simply false. “There isn’t a shred of hard evidence to support that Western society is pathologically patriarchal; that the prime lesson of history is that men, rather than nature, were the primary source of oppression of women,” writes Jordan Peterson in 12 Rules for Life.

This lie has been hugely destructive, yet it persists. Which means if you’ve fallen for feminist propaganda, you’re not likely to sympathize with the plight of men. If you haven’t fallen for it, you will sympathize with men. Problem is, there are far more feminists in power than there are nonfeminists in power. Thus, we never hear anything in media other than male bashing.