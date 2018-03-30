March 30, 2018

YAWN: Siege in Gaza: Twelve killed by Israeli forces, 370 injured and DRONES drop tear gas on thousands of Palestinians as they swarm the border, burn photos of Trump, and vow to protest for weeks until US embassy moves to Jerusalem.

Nobody ever actually cared about the Palestinians. Now, with the new alignment of forces in the Mideast, hardly anyone is even pretending to care. The Palestianians will need a while to adjust to that, after which they may actually be in a position to make peace. In the meantime, expect increasingly desperate and futile efforts to attract attention.