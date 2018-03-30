March 30, 2018

HMM: Fighting FBI corrupt/discrimination.

This is a GoFundMe for and by Robyn Lee Gritz:

I lost everything including my house fighting corruption in the FBI. I was an honest agent that knew the American people were my boss. Current FBI management seems to have forgotten that. I was targeted and pushed out. I continue to fight corruption in the FBI and expose those who are unethical. This account will be for travel and lodging expenses etc for myself and my attorney (which I’m responsible for) when we have to go to court and/or DOJ/FBI for my case. The FBI drags this process out because they know victims can’t afford all of this.

John Cardillo describes Gritz as a “rockstar former FBI counter terror agent whose life and career was destroyed by McCabe because she challenged his inner circle.”

And this is from a recent Fox News story:

Robyn Gritz, who said she served 16 years with the bureau fighting terrorism, told “Fox & Friends” that she celebrated McCabe’s dismissal and that it brought back memories of how he allegedly mistreated her. Gritz said that she began working with McCabe in 2005 until she ultimately resigned several years later. She said McCabe retaliated against her for filing a harassment claim against one of her supervisors. Gritz said that, while working as a “detailee” to the CIA, her boss began “scrutinizing [her] work and asking questions” about her purportedly being “fragile” after her divorce. “He made some discriminatory comments about why I was traveling and such,” Gritz said of her boss at the time, who was not McCabe. When she heard that the boss was making similar comments to a black coworker, Gritz said she decided to file a complaint against him. Gritz said when she filed the suit, McCabe signed off on an internal investigation against her, adding that “he know that I was either filing or going to file the [case].” “I went through hell for a year and a half,” she said. “Andy made sure I couldn’t get out of the division.” Gritz said that McCabe additionally made “nasty, false” comments about her in a meeting — “lying,” she said. “which is why he just got fired.”

Her story does seem to fit a pattern at the Bureau.