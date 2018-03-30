March 30, 2018

ROGER SIMON: First Investigate, then Dismantle, the FBI.

The FBI, in sum, no longer looks out for the American citizen. It looks out for itself or the leaders it chooses. It deserves to be dismantled and a new FBI built from the ground up. An entirely new system must be devised. As perspicacious as the Senate and House committees have been, they are not enough. Congresspeople alone cannot oversee this, nor should they have to.

After the IG reports have all been published, as suggested by Alan Dershowitz, an independent commission should be convened to review what has happened, devise these systems, and reconstitute a new FBI that is organized differently and directly responsible to the citizenry. This will not be easy. Bureaucracies abhor transparency.