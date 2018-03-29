«

March 29, 2018

HMM: DA won’t say whether charges are being considered for officers who killed Stephon Clark.

Plus, The Police Shooting of Stephon Clark Is Deeply Problematic.

I don’t know whether the shooting was justified, though it looks very much like it wasn’t. But I do know that if an armed citizen, rather than a police officer, had shot someone under similar circumstances, there wouldn’t be any doubt about filing charges. I understand that sometimes the decision to shoot is easy to second-guess, but the standard should be the same — in theory, the law is the same — whether it’s a police officer or a civilian doing the shooting. In fact, of course, police get special treatment, because they’re an arm of the state, just like the judges and prosecutors involved are.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:26 pm