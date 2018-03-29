March 29, 2018

HMM: DA won’t say whether charges are being considered for officers who killed Stephon Clark.

Plus, The Police Shooting of Stephon Clark Is Deeply Problematic.

I don’t know whether the shooting was justified, though it looks very much like it wasn’t. But I do know that if an armed citizen, rather than a police officer, had shot someone under similar circumstances, there wouldn’t be any doubt about filing charges. I understand that sometimes the decision to shoot is easy to second-guess, but the standard should be the same — in theory, the law is the same — whether it’s a police officer or a civilian doing the shooting. In fact, of course, police get special treatment, because they’re an arm of the state, just like the judges and prosecutors involved are.