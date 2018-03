UNEXPECTEDLY: IS HE FOR REAL? DAVID HOGG HAD CHANCE TO TAKE THE HIGH ROAD WITH LAURA INGRAHAM AND ROYALLY BLEW IT.

It’s almost as old as Ezra Klein thinks the Constitution is, but Hogg might want to watch Elia Kazan’s cautionary 1957 film A Face in the Crowd a few times. He’s the boy band version of Lonesome Rhodes.