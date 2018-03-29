March 29, 2018

TYLER O’NEIL: David Hogg’s Sister Complains to First Lady Melania Trump About ‘Cyberbullying’ From Laura Ingraham.

Flashback: David Hoggs Says ‘Our Parents Don’t Know How To Use a F**king Democracy So We Have To.’

“It’s like when your old-a** parents are like, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the f**king phone’ and you take it and you’re like, ‘OK, let me handle it,’ and you get it done in one second,” Hogg said. “Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government because our parents don’t know how to use a f**king democracy, so we have to.”

“They’re pathetic f**kers that want to keep killing our children,” Hogg said of the NRA. “They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they wouldn’t take action, because they all still see those dollar signs.”