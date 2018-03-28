«
»

March 28, 2018

COLLUSION: Did Facebook’s ‘favors’ for the Obama campaign constitute a violation of federal law? “Facebook reportedly voluntarily provided data on millions of its users to the re-election campaign of President Obama. If true, such action by Facebook may constitute a major violation of federal campaign finance law as an illegal corporate campaign contribution. The matter should be investigated by the Federal Election Commission – an agency I am quite familiar with, because I served as one of its commissioners from 2006 to 2007. The commission enforces campaign finance laws for congressional and presidential elections.”

Dinesh D’Souza got felony time for much, much less.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:25 pm