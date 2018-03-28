March 28, 2018

COLLUSION: Did Facebook’s ‘favors’ for the Obama campaign constitute a violation of federal law? “Facebook reportedly voluntarily provided data on millions of its users to the re-election campaign of President Obama. If true, such action by Facebook may constitute a major violation of federal campaign finance law as an illegal corporate campaign contribution. The matter should be investigated by the Federal Election Commission – an agency I am quite familiar with, because I served as one of its commissioners from 2006 to 2007. The commission enforces campaign finance laws for congressional and presidential elections.”

Dinesh D’Souza got felony time for much, much less.