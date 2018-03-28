March 28, 2018

CHAPSTICK COSTS EXTRA: My 92-year-old mother’s first nursing home bill arrived yesterday: Calculated on a yearly basis, it will be $123,120 PLUS $148,920 for round-the-clock sitters (required by nursing home as a condition to accepting my mother) PLUS assorted other charges including $4.56 for two sticks of “lip balm.” (And in case you haven’t heard, neither Medicare nor Blue Cross/Blue Shield covers nursing home care beyond a certain number of days after a hospital stay, and long-term care insurance pays for only about a quarter of the above. Plan well for your dotage.)