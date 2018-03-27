March 27, 2018

THERE IS SOMETHING SERIOUSLY WRONG WITH THE FBI: Prosecutors Admit Decade-Long Relationship With Pulse Shooter’s Father Despite Terror Tip.

The FBI had a decade-long confidential informant relationship with the father of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, prosecutors admitted Saturday, 12 days into the trial of his wife.

The undercover relationship with the father, Seddique Mateen, continued even though the bureau was tipped off in 2012 that its informant was himself raising money to plan a terrorist attack on the government of Pakistan.

The father’s status also played a role in the FBI’s decision not to seek prosecution of Omar in 2013 after they investigated him for violent threats, attorneys for the shooter’s wife said. If Omar had gone to prison in that case, the infamous Pulse shooting might have been avoided.

Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured 68 others at a gay nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.