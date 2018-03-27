March 27, 2018

DAVID UNSWORTH: Data on mass shootings at school don’t live up to the hysteria.

Since March of 1998, there have been 298 people killed in school shootings in the United States, or 14.9 deaths a year. Put another way, in a typical year in the United States in the past two decades, 35 states would not even have a single school shooting death, while the other 15 would have only one.

Of course even one is too many, but this is hardly the national epidemic of school-related violence that the Second Amendment-hating Left and partisan Hollywood celebrity supporters would make it out to be.

The aspiring heroes of the “March for Our Lives” claimed that “they are going to be the kids you read about in the history books” because they are going to end gun violence in schools. But how, exactly, are they going to do that? To physically keep guns out of schools would require that schools lock all first-floor windows at all times and have metal detectors at all entrances during school hours. We could do that, but it would be an incredible inconvenience in order to prevent against the extremely unlikely. A cost-benefit analysis would reveal its impracticality.

Given that over the past 118 years, 4.7 people per year have died at the hands of school shootings, and 14.9 per year over the past 20, perhaps there are more serious issues that they should worry about.