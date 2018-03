SPEAKING OF BLOWING, DIDN’T THE MEDIA AND THE DEMOCRATS TELL US THERE WAS NOTHING TO SEE AND SEX WAS A PRIVATE MATTER WHEN CLINTON SEXUALLY HARASSED HIS INTERN? On 60 Minutes, Stormy Daniels blew her credibility. Also, at least Trump never pretended to be a saint in sexual matters. And there’s the reason he was elected, too, to wit, still not Hillary.