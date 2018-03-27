March 27, 2018

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Amy Schumer Drops Truth Bomb in Between Her Hate. “The gun control comedienne let loose with an inconvenient truth during her ugly speech at the March for Our Lives.”

In the middle of Schumer’s hateful speech she let loose with something most media outlets refuse to acknowledge. Progressive actors spouting progressive talking points are hurting their own bottom lines.

Speaking up about this puts literal targets on our backs, and for sick bullying and lies about us, and it narrows the people who will support our work. We sell half as many tickets because we’re standing up for what is right.

She’s… right.

One of many reasons the Age of the Movie Star sits in the same dustbin as Teddy Ruxpin and 8-track tapes is because stars are too political these days. And by “too political” we mean aggressive, mean-spirited, cruel and eager to twist facts to help their causes.

Most entertainment outlets refuse to publish this cold, hard truth.