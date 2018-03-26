March 26, 2018

CNN SAYS INTERIOR SECRETARY RYAN ZINKE TOLD EMPLOYEES DIVERSITY ISN’T IMPORTANT: He denies that he said anything like that. But Peter Kirsanow isn’t sure Zinke should be quite so defensive. Quoth Kirsanow (tongue in cheek* and certainly not in his capacity as a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights): “Speaking as a black male, I often find myself in arguments with Hispanic women about wetlands policy.”

*It is a sad commentary on our times that I needed to point out this was tongue in cheek.