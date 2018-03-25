March 25, 2018

21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Moment 61-year-old limo driver blasts himself off the ground on a homemade rocket at 325mph to prove that the earth is ‘shaped liked a Frisbee’ — before coming back down to Earth with a bang.

‘Do I believe the Earth is shaped like a Frisbee? I believe it is,’ he said. ‘Do I know for sure? No. That’s why I want to go up in space.’

That’s his project for down the road. He wants to build a ‘Rockoon,’ a rocket that is carried into the atmosphere by a gas-filled balloon, then separated from the balloon and lit. This rocket would take Hughes about 68 miles up.

* * * * * * * *

‘My story really is incredible,’ Hughes said. ‘It’s got a bunch of story lines – the garage-built thing. I’m an older guy. It’s out in the middle of nowhere, plus the Flat Earth.

The problem is it brings out all the nuts also, people questioning everything. It’s the downside of all this.’

His future plans are simple: Fill out the paperwork to run for governor.

‘This is no joke,’ Hughes said. ‘I want to do it.’