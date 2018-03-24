March 24, 2018

THE NARRATIVE SHIFTS QUICKLY:

The morning news, both local and national, was full of coverage of the planned Children’s Crusade tomorrow.

Reporters were interviewing children, apparently exempt from school on a weekday, boarding planes for the flight to DC. No doubt they had purchased their airline tickets with their newspaper route and babysitting earnings.

Earlier this year these same fawning reporters had been making fun of these same wide-eyed naifs for eating laundry detergent.