March 23, 2018

TO BE FAIR, HE IS NOW A PHILADELPHIA EAGLE: Michael Bennett Charged For Attacking An Elderly Paraplegic Victim at Super Bowl LI.

Bennett was the Seahawks’ nominee last year for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, despite* gaining “considerable notoriety for protesting the national anthem for much of the 2017 season. He also falsely accused the [Las Vegas] police of racial targeting last season, which was later disproven.”

As the Daily Caller warned earlier this month when the defensive end was traded to the Eagles, “the Linc isn’t the only stadium with a jail for no reason. They need to live up to their reputation.” Does the Eagles’ current stadium have a jail? I’m getting conflicting results when searching Google. The old Veterans Stadium did, however – and a judge for quick sentencing of crazed fans.

* I know, I know, I just did a Fox Butterfield there.