A BAN TOO FAR: Gun control activist David Hogg draws the line at backpack control. “They told me if we elected President Trump we’d get a nation run by irrational populists and they were right!”

Maybe it’s just me, but I get a little nervous when angry young men who espouse the wearing of armbands for “change” blather on about “using democracy.”