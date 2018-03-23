March 23, 2018

FACEBOOK MAKES THIS ESPECIALLY RELEVANT: Maurice Stucke: Should We Be Concerned About Data-Opolies? “Data-opolies can also be more durable than some earlier monopolies. Moreover, data-opolies at times can more easily avoid antitrust scrutiny when they engage in anticompetitive tactics to attain or maintain their dominance. The United States Department of Justice has brought only one monopolization case under Section 2 of the Sherman Act in the past decade. This abdication is not justifiable going forward, given the risks posed by these data-opolies, whose abuses can affect not only our wallets but also our privacy, autonomy, democracy, and well-being.”

We need to break up Facebook and Google.