March 23, 2018

DAVID HARSANYI: John Brennan Shouldn’t Be Lecturing America, He Should Be The Focus Of A Congressional Inquiry.

“I think he is afraid of the president of Russia,” Brennan said of the president who began selling lethal weapons to Ukraine and missile defense technology to Eastern European nations, and oversaw the U.S led bombing and killing of Russian in Syria. “The Russians,” he went on, “could have something on him personally that they could always roll out and make his life more difficult.” They “may have things that they could expose and reveal,” he added.

Surely a former intelligence chief wouldn’t float rumors about a foreign power blackmailing the president of the United States if he didn’t have some information to back up this kind of contention. Surely, he wouldn’t further corrupt the trust Americans have in their institutions by using the respect people have for his former position for political purposes.

This is the former CIA director we’re talking about. It’s one thing for someone like Joe Scarborough, Trump’s jilted ex-bestie, to make such contentions. It’s quite another for a person who had access to potentially incriminating evidence to make such an assertion. Perhaps he needs to be put under oath so we can all see what he knows.