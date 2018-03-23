March 23, 2018

ART IMITATES LIFE: Bill and Hillary Clinton have ‘AT LEAST a one-way open marriage’ claims their veteran pollster – who compares them to Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in House of Cards.

‘It’s not hard to conclude that Bill and Hillary Clinton didn’t have at least a one-way open marriage,’ [Mark Penn] writes. ‘Perhaps it was not by choice, but the stories accumulated over the years until the fact of it became apparent.

‘There was also no question that at the same time their relationship was so deep and enduring. If this was the model of the first couple, what did it mean for the rest of the country?’

Penn claims that open marriages are ‘perfect’ for Hollywood stars and other A-listers, pointing out that it could be ‘more stable’ than having serial marriages.

‘Hollywood usually does as Hollywood writes. For example, Frank and Claire Underwood in House of Cards have numerous partners, including one who sleeps at the White House, as they pretend to ignore it. There seems to be a rage of jealousy under the surface.’