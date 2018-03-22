March 22, 2018

BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW EARNINGS WERE UP IN 22 OF 24 MEASURED INDUSTRIES IN 2017: The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) in the Department of Commerce included that interesting tidbit of information in its announcement Thursday that statewide personal income was up in 2017 by 3.1 percent, compared to 2.3 in 2016.

Mining and agriculture took hits but everything else, especially construction, was up. As of 4 pm today, I found nothing about the BEA data on the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and New York Times homepages. Maybe I just missed it. Or they did. Coincidental, right?