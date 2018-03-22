March 22, 2018

YUGE: Trump attorney John Dowd resigns amid shake-up in president’s legal team.

Tyler O’Neil adds:

Lawyer John Dowd will resign after Trump refused to take his advice and insisted he should testify to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Sorry, President Trump, but Dowd is right. Mueller could catch the president and push for perjury, should the president say anything amiss under oath.

Dowd also told my old Hillsdale College classmate Betsy Woodruff that Trump should fire Mueller.